Temps climb above freezing for weekend warm-up

A system passes to our south this morning offering a slim chance of a passing flurry in our southern communities.

Finally, temperatures will climb above freezing Friday with a weekend warm-up in the works!

Unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions. Rainfall could easily reach .50″ from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There is also a chance of embedded thunderstorms Saturday night. Be prepared for wind gusts as high as 50mph on Sunday which may be the culprit for wind advisories being issued during this time frame.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

As advertised, end of next week temperatures could briefly touch 60 (per our long range outlook issued 12 days ago). Tempreatures will be trending colder around St. Patrick’s Day

*Wednesday, March 20th is the VERNAL EQUINOX (SPRING) precisely @ 5:58pm!*

It’s not your imagination. March and April are the months that have the most temperature ups-and-downs (20 degrees or more)