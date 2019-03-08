× Suspect barricaded inside East Cleveland apartment building

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A suspect is barricaded inside the Lake Park Tower apartments in East Cleveland this afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the East Cleveland Police Department have been at the scene for about two hours to end the standoff safely.

Marshals said they were attempted to serve search and arrest warrants earlier Friday morning.

No information about the suspect was released.

The apartment building is located on Superior Avenue near Forest Hill Park.

