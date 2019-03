A new survey found that women are less aggressive than men when applying for jobs.

According to LinkedIn, women tend to only apply for a job when they are 100 percent qualified, while men apply when they meet about 60 percent of the criteria.

Women were also 26 percent less likely than men to ask for a referral.

And while women apply to fewer jobs, they are 16 percent more likely to be hired than men.

