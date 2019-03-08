× Show Info: March 8, 2019

West Side Market with Chef Jason Roberts

Natalie explores the West Side Market with the celebrity chef!

A healthy substitute

Gina Jones from the Crunchy Kitchen uses plantain-based wraps that are good for you and taste good, too!

http://crunchykitchenfoods.com/

Celtic Cocktail Trail

14 Irish-inspired cocktails

Various locations in Dublin, Ohio

www.VisitDublinOhio.com

Grow your friendships

Ways to make your friendships even stronger.

Bombaytaxiboutique.com

Cilantro Taqueria

2783 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights

www.cilantrotaqueria.com

How to care for your candles

From candle maintenance, to safety and recycling, there are things to know before you burn candles in your home.

www.Firelandswax.com

History of maple sugaring

Saturdays & Sundays

Now- March 17th

Maple Grove Picnic Area

North Olmsted

www.ClevelandMetroparks.com

Midwest Cactus and Succulent Society Annual Show and Sale

Saturday March 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday March 17, Noon to 5 p.m.

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden required.

No credit cards for plant sales, checks or cash only