Show Info: March 8, 2019

West Side Market with Chef Jason Roberts
Natalie explores the West Side Market with the celebrity chef!

A healthy substitute
Gina Jones from the Crunchy Kitchen uses plantain-based wraps that are good for you and taste good, too!
http://crunchykitchenfoods.com/

Celtic Cocktail Trail
14 Irish-inspired cocktails
Various locations in Dublin, Ohio
www.VisitDublinOhio.com

Grow your friendships
Ways to make your friendships even stronger.
Bombaytaxiboutique.com

Cilantro Taqueria
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights
www.cilantrotaqueria.com

How to care for your candles
From candle maintenance, to safety and recycling, there are things to know before you burn candles in  your home.
www.Firelandswax.com

History of maple sugaring
Saturdays & Sundays
Now- March 17th
Maple Grove Picnic Area
North Olmsted
www.ClevelandMetroparks.com

Midwest Cactus and Succulent Society Annual Show and Sale
Saturday March 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday March 17, Noon to 5 p.m.
Cleveland Botanical Garden
Admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden required.
No credit cards for plant sales, checks or cash only

 

