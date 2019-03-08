× Rob Thomas to perform at Hard Rock Rocksino

NORTHFIELD, Ohio-Multi-Grammy winning singing superstar, Rob Thomas, is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Rob Thomas is planning a North American summer tour, that includes a performance at the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park.

Thomas recently announced the release of his fourth solo album, ‘Chip Tooth Smile.’

The concert will take place, Friday, May 31. Tickets range from $159.50 to $85.00 and can be purchased at the Rocksino box office and Ticketmaster.

Now comes the day for our @ThisIsRobThomas presale offer! 🎉 Don’t miss the Chip Tooth Tour with special guest @abbya_music and use code PITCH on Ticketmaster from now until 10PM! https://t.co/hfzbyhroMi pic.twitter.com/1bl5zwkgwa — Hard Rock Rocksino (@HRRocksinoNP) February 28, 2019

Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

