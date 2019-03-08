Rob Thomas to perform at Hard Rock Rocksino

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Rob Thomas performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

NORTHFIELD, Ohio-Multi-Grammy winning singing superstar, Rob Thomas, is coming to Northeast Ohio.

Rob Thomas is planning a North American summer tour, that includes a performance at the Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield Park.

Thomas recently announced the release of his fourth solo album, ‘Chip Tooth Smile.’

The concert will take place, Friday, May 31. Tickets range from $159.50 to $85.00 and can be purchased at the Rocksino box office and Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 7 p.m.  The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Google Map for coordinates 41.348215 by -81.524551.

