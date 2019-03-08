Quick acting pizza shop employees save co-worker’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA- Three coworkers at a Northeast Ohio pizza shop are being hailed as heroes after being credited with saving their co-worker's life.

Their dramatic heroics were captured on a surveillance camera which showed all of them inside the shop quickly taking action to save the man’s life

63-year-old Gilbert Gaynesbloom fell to the ground unconscious in full cardiac arrest Tuesday at the Little Caesars in New Philadelphia.

While 34-year-old Keralyn Songer rushed to call paramedics, 35-year-old Nicole Strong, who learned CPR in high school, cleared his airway and got him on his back.

Brody Ferris, 24, immediately started CPR which amazingly he just recently learned so he can be a lifeguard this summer.

All the while, Nicole kept performing mouth-to-mouth.

Because they kept him alive until paramedics arrived, Gaynesbloom was able to have life-saving emergency surgery from doctors at Altman Hospital in Canton.

He spoke to Fox 8 from his hospital room Friday.

He’s expected to make a full recovery and is thankful for his three coworkers.

“They essentially started to save my life. Thank you so much. Thank you all and thank you, everyone,” Gaynesbloom said.

Friday afternoon Andrea Tyson, the owner of the pizza shop, threw a party to recognize her employees for their life-saving efforts and showered them with gift cards.

“The conversation I had with the three of them was that I believe that if one of them was not trained in CPR then I don’t think he would be here today. I know he wouldn’t be here,” Tyson said.

Paramedics told the three coworkers if not for their efforts the Gaynesbloom would’ve suffered brain damage or died.

“At the time of the incident, I only had three lifeguarding classes at the YMCA. We did the CPR training first. I’m just glad we did that first because if that was the last class I wouldn’t have been able to help at all and who knows how this would’ve gone” said Brody Ferris.

“Honestly it was human instinct that took over to help people which is what I was raised to do. I was taught CPR when I was in high school and it came back to me and it feels great,” said Nicole Strong.

“I’m not a hero I did what any normal caring human being would do for somebody else who was in trouble,” said Keralyn Songer.

Gaynesbloom believes they are his heroes.

He looks forward to getting back to work at the pizza shop and to work at his full-time job of being a professor at Kent State and having a second chance to spend time with his loved ones.

“I’ve got children and grandchildren. I want to see them grow up,” Gaynesbloom said.

New Philadelphia City Council is also expected to honor trio at an upcoming city council meeting.