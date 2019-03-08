Police reports: Family member may have put liquor in baby’s bottle ‘because she was crying and wouldn’t sleep’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police are investigating after a 7-month-old baby girl was hospitalized earlier this week with a blood alcohol level three times the legal level for an adult driver.

Police were told a family member may have put liquor in the baby's bottle to get her to stop crying and sleep.

According to police reports, the baby was taken to Euclid University Hospital at around 10 p.m. Sunday by her mother. She was unresponsive and limp. Reports state the medical staff performed a drug panel and administered Narcan because they believed the baby may have been suffering a drug overdose.

They then discovered the baby's blood alcohol content was .25. The legal limit for an adult driver is 0.08.

Police spoke with the mother who said she left the baby with her aunt while she went to work that morning. When she picked her daughter up at around 5:30 p.m., she noticed the baby was very tired and not acting herself. She said the baby was "progressively getting worse," so she brought her to the hospital.

Both the mother and the aunt told police they did not know how alcohol got into the baby's system.

When police spoke with the baby's grandmother, she said she suspected that liquor was put into the baby's bottle "because she was crying and wouldn't sleep."

The baby was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's for observation.

This is an ongoing investigation. No charges have been filed yet. Child and Family Services has been notified of the incident.

Continuing coverage.