Police release info on Olmsted Falls homicide suspect

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– The Olmsted Falls Police Department is searching for 23-year-old Antoine M. Pollard in Wednesday night’s homicide.

Pollard is believed to be somewhere on Cleveland’s near west side, like the LakeView Terrace Estates on West 28th Street, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Sprague Road and Fernwood Drive in Olmsted Falls at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a possible assault. From there, they went to a condo on Lake of the Falls Boulevard, where they found a 26-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Pollard fled in a white Nissan, which has been recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information on Pollard is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. You can also text a tip anonymously by sending the keyword “WANTED” to TIP411. Reward money is available.

Continuing coverage of this story here