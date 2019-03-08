nuCLEus project moves forward with scaled down design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland skyline could soon change if a 300 million dollar downtown project ever gets off the ground.

Stark Enterprises submitted designs this week to the city of Cleveland for approval of nuCLEus. The mixed-use project would include living, dining, retail and office space in the heart of downtown.

"NuCLEus is going to connect from our East 4th Street to Quicken Loans Arena and be able to make our city more vibrant," said Stacie Schmidt of Stark Enterprises. "Right now it’s a large parking lot they’re calling it a parking crater we want to make sure it’s visible, viable and an entertainment district."

Schmidt says the project includes two, 24-floor towers located at Huron and East 4th Street. One tower is designed to house 250 residential units, the other would be home to office, retail, dining and entertainment space. Developers hope to break ground in August 2019.

Michael Deemer with Downtown Cleveland Alliance says they plan to work with Stark Enterprises to support the project. Deemer says he wants to make sure businesses are able to fill potential upcoming vacancies associated with the project.

"One of the things that we do at Downtown Cleveland Alliance is work with business throughout the region and beyond to attract them into downtown," said Deemer. "So we will work very closely with stark enterprises and their team to ensure that the project as it’s coming out of the ground is successful."

Developers say the project concept began in 2014 but took years of scaling back design to get to this point. A hotel was originally planned as a part of the design.

"We’ve realized that wasn’t necessary we had enough hotels and the city needs some apartments, especially a higher end brand new building," explained Schmidt. "So we’ve made sure that’s it viable and necessary in the community."

Schmidt says the design would include a parking garage with 1,300 spots in addition to a pedestrian laneway between both towers.

The area near Quicken Loans Arena is not the only real estate Stark Enterprises is working to transform. Construction is underway at The Beacon, on Euclid and East 6th Street, a 187 unit high rise apartment building.

"It's the first high rise apartment building in downtown Cleveland in over 54 years," said Schmidt.

Developers say both projects have the goal to better connect neighborhoods, people and jobs.

"They want to live and breathe and work and play in downtown," said Schmidt. "So we’re doing and building what the community is asking for."

41.499320 -81.694361