Mother found unconscious with dead baby, bottle of rum in freezing car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A mother faces charges after she was found lying across the center console of her freezing car with a bottle of rum when her dead baby was found.

WISH reports that Rachel McAfee, 36, faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Rachel’s husband, John McAfee, reported his wife and daughter, Emma, missing Monday. Rachel was supposed to drop Emma off at her in-law’s house and then go to a meeting about alleged drinking problems. She did not do either.

A neighbor said they saw Rachel and Emma parked outside her house Tuesday morning, 24 hours after Rachel’s husband said she left with their daughter. The neighbor told police she asked the woman in the car if she was OK, and Rachel, holding her daughter, said she was fine.

But when the neighbor got home from work, the vehicle was no longer running, the woman was slumped across the center console, and she was no longer wearing a coat.

When first responders arrived, they said the baby was cold to the touch, and Rachel was taken to a hospital and treated for frostbite.

It was nine degrees outside.

Responding officers said they tried to find Rachel’s shoes in the car and found a bottle of rum. The vehicle was out of gas, and its battery was dead.

Emma’s autopsy results are pending, but doctors found signs that are consistent with cold-related deaths.

Rachel and John also have an 8-year-old son.

Rachel was still in the hospital being treated for frostbite as of Thursday. She is expected to apper in court Friday.

