Michigan couple caught having sex in hot tub at Kalahari, sheriff’s office says

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A Michigan couple refused to leave Kalahari Resorts after they were caught having sex in a hot tub, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says.

Kamden S. Mack, 25, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Taylor C. Coats, 22, of Hudson, Mich., were charged with persistent disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Mack was also charged with escape.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel and water park Tuesday evening. Kalahari security said Mack became irate when they were confronted by a lifeguard for having intercourse. Deputies described him as “growlingly upset.”

Security tried to escort the couple back to the room to collect their belongings, but they took off running. Both were placed under arrest and deputies struggled to get Mack into the back of the cruiser.

According to the police report, Mack was able to open the door and run away because the rear passenger door did not have the safety lock engaged.

The deputy chased Mack and tackled him before putting him in the back of a different cruiser.

Both suspects were taken to the Erie County Jail.