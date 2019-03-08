× Man found guilty of attempted murder for shooting officer during Sheffield Lake standoff

AMHERST, Ohio– The man accused of shooting an Amherst police officer was found guilty on several charges on Friday.

Martin Lynn Robinson, 40, was convicted of attempted aggravated murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and felonious assault. Sentencing for the former state correction officer is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

Local and federal authorities responded to Robinson’s house on Oliver Street in Sheffield Lake on May 31. He was wanted on firearms charges and U.S. Marshals said he has a, “well-documents confrontational nature with local law enforcement.”

As the SWAT team tried to enter the home, Robinson shot Patrolman Eugene Ptacek, Marshals said. He barricaded himself inside, leading to a lengthy standoff.

When he surrendered, authorities found Robinson had been shot in the leg and arm.

Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the police force assigned to the Lorain County SWAT team, was taken to MetroHealth Medical. He was released two months later.

