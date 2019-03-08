‘Make ’em wait’: April the Giraffe should give birth any day now, park officials say

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Baby watch continues as April the Giraffe is makes us wait. That’s according to Animal Adventure Park.

As of Friday the park says there’s not much new to report.

April is still showing all the signs that labor is near — filled udders, consistent discharge, swollen back end, loosened ligaments, and her tail has risen to the side a bit.

The park said the calf has also shifted around a bit.

According to Animal Adventure Park, April could go into labor “at night, dawn, the day or at dusk!”

But, while we wait for the arrival of baby no. 5, the park has shared this video of the birth of Tajiri, April’s most recent offspring.

