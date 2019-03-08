‘Inhumane and cruel’: More than 700 dogs rescued from breeder’s property in Georgia

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — A dog breeder is facing serious charges after more than 700 dogs were rescued from his property.

According to WSB-TV, investigators first went to Reason Gray’s business last week and took 630 dogs during a voluntary surrender. Then on Thursday, they found an additional 85 puppies, which he had tried to hide during the search.

The dogs were said to be living in horrific conditions and locked in tiny crates.

“They were living outside in homemade sheds, and the crates were stacked on top of each other,” Atlanta Humane Society spokeswoman Christina Hill told the news outlet. “So when they went to the bathroom, it would drip down onto the other dogs.”

Sheriff Paulk said in a Facebook post that are many unanswered questions, with the biggest being how Gray was able to go undetected for so long.

Gray is currently being held in jail and has given up his pet dealer’s license.