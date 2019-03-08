Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Scenic Route is a Northeast Ohio based band that does a mix of alternative rock cover songs and original music. The band recently released a full album of original music. You can learn more about The Scenic Route and see the band's upcoming show schedule here.

