First grader celebrates being 5 years cancer free by shaving teacher’s head for St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A Middleburg Heights elementary school shared a special moment in the life of a first grade student. A boy named Kellen is five years cancer-free and he's celebrating.

Friday was Kellen Day. It's a birthday, kindness day, life celebration mashup that ends in someone getting their head shaved.

However, Kellen Kolozvary had a long journey before he got to where he is today.

When he was barely a year old Kellen's parents noticed he was having problems using his left side.

"It was diagnosed that he had a stroke after they did an MRI and basically, after further investigation, the doctors said there was something else under there. They saw a mass and when they went in and did the surgery they said it was a cancerous mass," Kellen's mom Erin said.

Kellen's treatment lasted for months with the family going to hospitals in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

There were surgeries, chemotherpay, long months of treatment and many prayers.

And, Kellen rose to every challenge.

Now, five years later, he's still cancer free and that's a huge milestone worth celebrating.

Kellen's actual birthday is St. Patrick's Day which coincides with St. Baldrick's fundraising where people shave their heads to raise money to fight cancer.

The students at Kellen's school have raised more than $1,200, mostly in change and Jim Fudale, one of Kellen's teachers, volunteered to get his head shved and join the Order of St. Baldrick's.

"It's for a great cause though. Oh yeah, Kellen is an excellent barber. He's found his profession." Fudale said.

Kellen is celebrating not just by cutting hair, but by living every moment like a happy, healthy seven-year-old should.

He has friends, family and many others who care about him deeply. And, every moment is a gift that he's willing to share with them all.

"He's surpassed all of our expectations. He's just an amazing kid. He's just very determined. He's a miracle," Erin Kolozvary said.

Both Kellen and his mom also got their heads shaved at a St. Baldrick's event in Medina County Friday afternoon.

