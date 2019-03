CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Cleveland.

According to firefighters, the fire is located at East 73rd Street and Simpson Avenue. Firefighters say the building is vacant.

Multiple apartments are on fire.

UPDATE 222 Alarm on E.73 and Simpson: #CLEFIRE Companies positioning for exterior attack. Multiple wires present hazard. Building reported vacant. #clefireonscene. pic.twitter.com/g6q2Xo4Cyr — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 8, 2019

#CLEFIREONECENE Triple 2 Alarm. Multiple Apartments on Fire. East 73rd and Simpson in Battalion 5. Assistant Chief calling for exterior attack, moving personnel out of collapse zone. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/qibgEQ81b0 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 8, 2019

