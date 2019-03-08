Event at church to show support for GM Lordstown workers

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– The community continues to rally support for employees of the General Motors plant in Lordstown, two days after it was shut down.

Workers and supporters will gather at the Lordstown Christian Church on Friday to ring the bells in solidarity. It’s part of a campaign by Drive It Home Ohio, which urges GM to keep the Trumbull County facility open.

After more than 50 years of producing vehicles, the Lordstown plant was unallocated on Wednesday when the last Chevrolet Cruze rolled off the assembly line.