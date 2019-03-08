× Driver killed in Carroll County tanker truck explosion; road closed remaining of day

CARROLLTON, Ohio-A man is dead after a tanker truck explosion in Carroll County Thursday.

According to Carroll County authorities, David Ross, 48, of Pennsylvania, was driving southbound on State Route 332 when he went off the road, struck the guardrail and three telephones.

The fully loaded propane tanker truck then went down into the lake and punctured the tank.

State Route 332 will be closed the remaining of the day Friday between Carrollton and Penny Roads.

Multiple fire departments, along with HAZMAT and EMA were called to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

40.567981 -81.073692