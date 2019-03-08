Cats dumped in Medina County park on freezing cold day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Humane officers are trying to track down two women who are suspected of dumping their cats in a Medina County park earlier this week in sub-freezing weather.

Investigators said the two cats were safely captured by the animal warden after they were abandoned at Buckeye Woods Park.

Surveillance video showed the suspects' minivan arriving at the Medina County Animal Shelter on Wednesday. The women-- one of them carrying cages-- approached the shelter, but paused and returned to the van.

Investigators said it appears that when the owners released the shelter did not accept cats, then left them in the neighboring park.

"I understand that sometimes people get desperate, they have to get rid of their animals, whether somebody is allergic, somebody is moving, they just don't want them anymore. But when you get an animal, you make a commitment to them, and if it doesn't work out, you call a shelter. If they can't take them, you take the next shelter," said Tracey Miller with the Medina County SPCA.

The good news for Pebbles and Bam Bam is that they will soon be put up for adoption and placed in a loving home. Humane officers said the women who abandoned them in the park broke the law and need to be held accountable.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call the Medina County SPCA at 330-723-7722.