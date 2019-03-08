Carroll County road remains closed as tanker continues to burn following explosion

CARROLLTON, Ohio — A road in Carroll County remained closed early Friday following a tanker truck explosion Thursday evening.

According to the Carrollton Fire Department, State Route 332 south of Carrollton remains closed. The department said the truck was still burning as of 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, a tanker trucker rolled over and exploded on State Route 332 near Scio Rd.

State Route 332 was closed between Carrollton and Penny Roads.

Multiple fire departments, along with HAZMAT and EMA responded to the scene.

It’s unclear if anybody was injured.

