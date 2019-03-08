Browns acquire LB Olivier Vernon in trade with Giants: reports

Defensive end Olivier Vernon #54 of the New York Giants looks on from the benc in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo said on Friday.

In exchange, the Browns received linebacker Olivier Vernon. Cleveland also swapped its 155th pick in the draft for New York’s 132nd, according to Garafolo. The trade was also reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vernon was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. He signed a five-year deal with the Giants in 2016 and was elected to the Pro Bowl two years later.

Last season, the pass rusher logged seven sacks and one forced fumble.

