4-year-old shot after bullets enter Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots into a home, striking a four-year-old boy.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 Friday in the 1000 block of Biruta Street, according to Akron police.

The boy was reportedly visiting a relative.

The relative told police she heard a noise that resembled rocks hitting her.

She went to check on the child and discovered he had been struck by a bullet which grazed his leg. The relative took the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Currently there is no information regarding a suspect, police report.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-2677.