4-year-old shot after bullets enter Akron home

Posted 4:25 pm, March 8, 2019, by

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots into a home, striking a four-year-old boy.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 Friday in the 1000 block of Biruta Street, according to Akron police.

The boy was reportedly visiting a relative.

The relative told police she heard a noise that resembled rocks hitting her.

She went to check on the child and discovered he had been struck by a bullet which grazed his leg.  The relative took the boy to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment.  His condition is unknown at this time.

Currently there is no information regarding a suspect, police report.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-2677.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.