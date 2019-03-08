14-year-old Norton Middle School student arrested after making threatening social media post, police say

NORTON, Ohio — A middle school student has been arrested after making a social media post that allegedly threatened other students as well as the school.

Police said a 14-year-old Norton Middle School student posted a photo of an assault-style rifle Instagram.

Several students reported they were threatened with violence from the firearm in the photo, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old was arrested and faces a felony of charge of inducing panic.

The teen was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention center.

