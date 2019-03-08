$1 million settlement reached in Strongsville police chase, deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An attorney representing the family of a Lorain man who was shot and killed in 2017 by a Strongsville police officer following a car chase on Interstate 71 says his clients will receive $1 million as part of a settlement agreement reached Thursday in U.S. District Court.

Marcus Sidoti, an attorney for the estate of Roy Evans Jr., told Fox 8 Friday that the estate reached the agreement to settle the federal lawsuit against Strongsville and Strongsville Officer Jason Miller.

Evans, 37, died after a March 2017 police chase and shooting. The chase started in Strongsville when Evans refused to stop for police. It ended in Brunswick.

State Investigators looked into the case and said officers spotted the van speeding, and they noted other traffic violations. They say the van rammed police cars before the shooting. Investigators found officer Miller “policy compliant.”

Evans was unarmed when he was shot by Miller. Evans was with his girlfriend and 3 kids inside the van when the shooting took place.

Miller told investigators he feared for his life because he thought Evans was reaching for a gun.

A prosecutor reviewed the shooting and investigation, and the shooting was ruled justified.

