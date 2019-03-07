YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A Youngstown man who married his high school sweetheart got down on one knee and proposed again — 63 years later.

WFAA reports that Karl Von Schwarz, 82, married Donna Von Schwarz, 85, in 1956. They still live on the street they grew up on near Youngstown.

Back in May, Donna had open heart surgery, several strokes and brain bleed. She’s now in a wheelchair and can’t move much of her body.

“The last few times I’ve seen her, every time I’ve said goodbye like it’s the last time so it’s definitely been hard,” said their granddaughter,Christina Von Schwarz, of Texas. “It’s just been really hard on everyone.”

WFAA reports that Karl promised Donna that if she made it through her heart surgery, he would get her a new engagement ring. He followed through on his promise.

After she went home from the hospital, he took her shopping to pick out the ring. Then, he got down on one knee and proposed right in the store.

Christina shared photos of the heartwarming act online.

“I told them that they were famous on Twitter and they were so happy,” Von Schwarz told WFAA. “I never thought it would blow up, but it definitely deserves the recognition that it got.”

“It was great because it’s a gal that I’ve loved all of my life,” Karl told WFAA. “It was very easy. You know we’ve been together so long that we can’t stay apart really.”

And his wife said she loves her new ring.

“It’s really beautiful,” she said. “It’s gorgeous.”

Read more here.