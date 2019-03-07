WEEKEND WARM UP: Temperatures climb above freezing Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- All is quiet Thursday night. A system passes to our south Friday morning offering a slim chance of a passing flurry in our southern communities.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Temperatures:

Finally, temperatures will climb above freezing Friday with a weekend warm-up in the works! Unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions.

Rainfall could easily reach .50″ from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There is also a chance of embedded thunderstorms Saturday night. Be prepared for wind gusts as high as 50mph on Sunday which may be the culprit for wind advisories being issued during this time frame.

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.