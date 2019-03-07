Weather: Spotty snow, then partly sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will feature a few lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs recover a bit, in the mid to upper 20’s with wind chills in the teens. Clouds increase late Thursday evening as a system passes to our south.

Future radar is depicting tonight’s snow as well as some snow clipping our southern counties on Friday.

Finally temperatures above freezing with an end-of- the-week warm up in the works! Unfortunately, it will be joined by rainy and windy conditions followed by lake-effect snow.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

March…Temperatures will be trending colder the first 10+ days of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!

*Wednesday, March 20th is the VERNAL EQUINOX (SPRING) precisely @ 5:58pm!*

It’s not your imagination. March and April are the months that have the most temperature ups-and-downs (20 degrees or more)