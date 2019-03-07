US Marshals: Officer shot at hotel in northern Illinois
ROCKFORD, Illinois- Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in northern Illinois.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel in Rockford. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.
RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area.
— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019
She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.
Local media is reporting that Rockford police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel.