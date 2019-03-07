Tanker truck explodes in Carroll County, multiple departments respond to scene

CARROLLTON, Ohio — Black smoke could be seen for miles after a tanker truck caught fire on Thursday.

Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit shared photos from the dramatic scene on Facebook.

They said the truck rolled over and exploded right near State Route 332 and Scio Road.

State Route 332 is currently closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Multiple fire departments along with hazmat and EMA are assisting with the accident.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.