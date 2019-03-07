× Show Info: March 7, 2019

WizardWorld Cleveland

March 8 – 10, 2019

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

https://wizardworld.com

Must-have products and gadgets for your home

Sissy Biggers is back to show us some of the hottest new products from this year’s International Home + Housewares Show.

Brew & Stew

A brand new spot in downtown Lorain serving up everything from chicken paprikash to hearty stews and more!

www.TheBrewAndStew.com

Comedian Josh Wolf

March 7-9

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

An All-Star celebration

Celebrate the 2019 MLB All-Star game at PLAY BALL PARK.

www.AllStarGame.com

Friday fish frys

Ed Regovich of Regovich Catering is making the perfect side dish to go with your fish fry.

http://regovichcatering.getbento.com/

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day

Casey’s Irish Imports

19626 Center Ridge, Rocky River

www.caseysirishimports.com

Cabin fever remedies

Danielle from Northeast Ohio Family Fun shares some ways to get rid of cabin fever and get active around Cleveland.

www.NortheastOhioFamilyFun.com