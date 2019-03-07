Show Info: March 7, 2019

WizardWorld Cleveland
March 8 – 10, 2019
Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
https://wizardworld.com

Must-have products and gadgets for your home
Sissy Biggers is back to show us some of the hottest new products from this year’s International Home + Housewares Show.

Brew & Stew
A brand new spot in downtown Lorain serving up everything from chicken paprikash to hearty stews and more!
www.TheBrewAndStew.com

Comedian Josh Wolf
March 7-9
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

An All-Star celebration
Celebrate the 2019 MLB All-Star game at PLAY BALL PARK.
www.AllStarGame.com

Friday fish frys
Ed Regovich of Regovich Catering is making the perfect side dish to go with your fish fry.
http://regovichcatering.getbento.com/

Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day
Casey’s Irish Imports
19626 Center Ridge, Rocky River
www.caseysirishimports.com

Cabin fever remedies
Danielle from Northeast Ohio Family Fun shares some ways to get rid of cabin fever and get active around Cleveland.
www.NortheastOhioFamilyFun.com

 

