‘Shawshank Redemption’ cast reunites for 25th Anniversary celebration in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Cult-classic film The Shawshank Redemption turns 25 this year. In honor of this milestone, The Shawshank Trail is hosting a special event giving fans a chance to experience the film again through events, tours and appearances from cast members.

The celebration will take place August 16-18 in Mansfield, where a significant number of the movie’s scenes were filmed.

Some of the film’s cast members will be in attendance at the anniversary celebration. Currently, the following actors and actresses have committed to the event:

Bob Gunton (Warden Norton)

William Sadler (Heywood)

Mark Rolston (Bogs)

Frank Medrano (Fat Ass)

Alfonso Freeman (Red’s Mugshot and Fresh Fish Guy)

Scott Mann (Glenn Quentin)

Renee Blaine (Linda Dufresne)

Claire Slemmer (Bank Teller)

The Shawshank Redemption was released in 1994.

The Shawshank Trail provides fans the opportunity to see sights from the film such as the Shawshank State Prison, which is really the Ohio State Reformatory. Other stops on the trail include the Bissman Building, Wyandot County Courthouse and Malabar Farms.

A complete schedule of the 25th Anniversary celebrations events, ticket prices and actors attending will be posted on the Trail’s Facebook page once finalized.

