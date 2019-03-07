× Police searching for driver of car that hit, killed man in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for the driver of a car that hit and killed a man in Cleveland Wednesday night.

According to police, it happened at around 10 p.m. at Union Avenue and East 114th Street.

The victim was a man between 50 and 60 years of age. He was found in the westbound curb lane of Union Avenue. From his injuries, police determined he’d been run over a vehicle that did not remain on the scene. Evidence indicates that he was walking west on the north sidewalk of Union AVenue and stepped into the street to avoid a dead animal.

A white sedan, believed to be a Lexus 300 with a sunroof, was driving westbound on Union Avenue and hit him.

The sedan then fled the accident scene west on Union Avenue and then north on East 66th Street.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-skip is asked to contact accident investigators at 216-623-5290.