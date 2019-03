× Police search for suspect in Olmsted Falls homicide

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– The Olmsted Falls Police Department is looking for the suspect in Wednesday night’s homicide.

A 26-year-old man was found dead at a condo complex on Sprague Road at about 7:45 p.m.

Police said witnesses gave them a detailed account of the crime. The suspect, whose name was not released, fled in a white Nissan.

Investigators will hold a news conference on the case at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at city hall.