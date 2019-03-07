Police, BCI investigate after man found shot to death inside Olmsted Falls condominium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Olmsted Falls police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are trying to figure out who killed a man whose body was found inside a condominium Wednesday night.

In a news release, police said they were called to a possible assault on Sprague Road near Fernwood Dr. around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, officers spoke to a witness who told them there might be a dead person inside a condominium on Lake of the Falls Blvd.

When officers arrived at the condominium, they found a man's body inside. They say he appeared to have been shot to death. His identity has not been released.

The Olmsted Township Police Department and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office also responded.

In an email, Chief Odis Rogers, Olmsted Falls Police, said a press conference may be scheduled for later Thursday.