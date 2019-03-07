Pat Sajak, Vanna White among those posting well-wishes as Alex Trebek battles cancer

Fellow game show host Pat Sajak is among the countless people taking to social media to express their support for “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek following his announcement that he is battling pancreatic cancer.
In a tweet, the “Wheel of Fortune” host wrote, “The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”
Sajak’s co-host, Vanna White. tweeted a picture of the three of them with the message, “The Clue: ‘He has the strength and determination to beat his cancer diagnosis.’ The response: ‘Who is Alex Trebek?’ My family and I are sending love and tons of healing prayers to you Alex.”
In a series of posts on Twitter, Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy” wrote, “I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual.”
“One thing I know for a fact,” his tweets continued. “Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him… I hope that’s a comfort.”
He ended by writing, “And I hope some very good L.A. oncologists are getting ready to have their mispronunciations corrected.”
The highest-earning contestant in “Jeopardy” history, Brad Rutter, tweeted, “Oh my God. If anyone can beat this, you can. Sending heartfelt good thoughts and best wishes for a speedy and full recovery. We love you, Uncle Alex!”
Legendary actor Ed Asner tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear the news about Alex Trebek. Sending him and his wife Jean love and strength. 2 selfless beautiful people.”
Comedian Andy Richter wrote, “Bless this excellent human.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz retweeted Trebek’s video announcement and wrote, “I’m saddened to hear about Alex Trebek’s stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Stay strong, friend.”
Dr. Oz also tweeted a clip of Trebek on his daytime talk show.
“Alex Trebek is one of my all-time favorite people. I’ve loved being around him,” he said.
Dr. Phil tweeted, “Robin and I are sending you all of our love and prayers to Alex Trebek. He’s one strong guy and will fight this!”
Actress Katie Stevens tweeted “Alex Trebek I love you so much! You got this!”
Actor Tom Arnold tweeted a message of encouragement to Trebek.
“I always sit next to Alex Trebek for Wednesday night poker and I’ve never seen him lose. #BeatCancer”
Trebek was born in Canada and the Canadian Prime Minister sent a message of support.
Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Keep fighting, Alex – Canadians are rooting for you!”