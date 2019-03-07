Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announces he will not run for president in 2020

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that he will not run for president.

In a release, Brown said the best way for him to “continue his fight for workers” is by serving Ohio in the U.S. Senate.

“Connie and I have spent the last few months traveling around the country to make dignity of work a centerpiece of Democrats’ 2020 campaign, and we are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into their communities and into their lives. We’ve seen candidates begin taking up the dignity of work fight, and we have seen voters across the country demanding it – because dignity of work is a value that unites all of us. It is how we beat Trump, and it is how we should govern. That’s why I’m confident it will continue to be a focus for Democrats in 2020, and I plan on making sure that happens,” Brown said in a release.

“I will keep calling out Donald Trump and his phony populism. I will keep fighting for all workers across the country. And I will do everything I can to elect a Democratic President and a Democratic Senate in 2020. The best place for me to make that fight is in the United States Senate.”

Back in January, Brown launched a tour of three states that cast pivotal early votes in the 2020 presidential primary. The move was a key step before he decided whether to launch a campaign for the White House.

