New $7.3 million Cleveland Kennel opens

CLEVELAND-- The new, state-of-the-art Cleveland Kennel celebrated its grand opening Thursday morning.

The $7.3 million facility, located on 9203 Detroit Ave., is the new home of "City Dogs."

"This has been a long haul. Many of you who have been ardent volunteers, our amazing employees who have been working in very difficult conditions, you know that we've been looking for over a decade to build a new facility," said Councilman Matt Zone.

He reflected on the major events in the city's animal advocacy, including the elimination of breed specific legislation and the rescue of 27 pit bulls from a dog fighting operation.

"All pets are equal. We don't judge by the breed, we judge by the animal," Zone said.

