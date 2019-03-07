MLB, Indians announce new All-Star Week PLAY BALL Park for fans; tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians and MLB Thursday unveiled plans for a new All-Star event: the PLAY BALL Park playable baseball festival.

Tickets are now available for the event, which will include batting cages, pitching tunnels, demos, drills, zip line, concert stage, food trucks and more.

The park will be in Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Week from July 5 through July 9 inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center.

The outdoor areas will be free while the indoor area will be ticketed.

Adult tickets cost $25, while children’s and senior citizen’s tickets cost $18. For a limited time, all fans can purchase specially discounted tickets for $10 by redeeming the promotional code PBPD between 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.

According to a release from the Indians, fans outside the center will be able to:

Grab a bat or glove to play baseball and softball from morning until night

Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on diamonds for all ages

Participate in demos, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians

Enjoy live music, DJ sets and local cuisine

Inside the park, fans will get a chance to:

See some of today’s All-Stars before the Midsummer Classic

Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside Hall of Famers, legends of the game & superstars of the future

Step into a Virtual Reality batter’s box and experience how it feels to hit homers in a Major League ballpark

Play the latest baseball video games, including Home Run Derby VR, RBI Baseball 19 & MLB The Show 19

Take a glimpse into the National Pastime’s rich history with exhibits curated by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit directly from Cooperstown, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and an exclusive look at the Jackie Robinson Museum which will open in New York in December.

Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware.

In the 25th anniversary season of Progressive Field, the 2019 Midsummer Classic will join the All-Star Games of 1935, 1954, 1963, 1981 and 1997 as those played in the city of Cleveland. The Indians will become the first franchise to host the All-Star Game on six occasions, while the city of Cleveland will be the third city overall, and first single-team city, to host Baseball’s summer showcase at least six times.

