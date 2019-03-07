‘Mad About You’ revival featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt picked up by Spectrum Originals

STAMFORD, CT. — Hit 90’s television show “Mad About You” is getting a reboot!

Charter Communications’ announced this week they are adding the limited series to their premium content platform Spectrum Originals.

Paul Reiser and Helent Hunt will once again play married couple Paul and Jamie Buchman, only this time around, they’ll have been together for 20 years.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

Hunt will direct the first episode, which is slated to air in late 2019.