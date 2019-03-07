× Jury reaches verdict in murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

CLEVELAND–A Cuyahoga County jury has reached a verdict for a woman and her boyfriend accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter. It will be read shortly.

Sierra Day, 24, and Deonte Lewis, 27, are charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, permitting child abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

During the trial, prosecutors called to the stand first responders, forensic experts and social workers to detail the years of abuse Aniya Day-Garrett endured.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment on Lakeshore Avenue in Euclid on March 11, 2018 for an unresponsive child. But it was too late, Aniya wasn’t breathing. Paramedics said they tried to relive her and she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She had burn marks on her feet and legs, and appeared emaciated.

One pathologist said Aniya suffered a stroke, which caused her to lose the ability to walk, talk and eat. She weighed just 26 pounds when she died.

The trial began on Feb. 27 and jury deliberations started on Wednesday.

Continuing coverage of this story here