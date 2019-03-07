Jury deliberations to continue in murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Aniya's mother, Sierra Day, and her mother's boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, face several charges including aggravated murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence in the case.

Aniya died on March 11, 2018 after prosecutors say she suffered two years of abuse that was recognized and even reported by family members and daycare workers.

During the trial, prosecutors called 38 witnesses, including a forensic pathologist who said Aniya suffered trauma to her head causing at least one stroke, which led her to lose the ability to walk, talk and eat.

She weighed 26 pounds when she died.

Prosecutors claim Sierra Day avoided visits from family and workers from Children and Family Services so that Aniya wouldn't be seen.

Sierra Day's attorney, Tom Shaughnessy, said the evidence will show his client did not purposely cause Aniya's death.

The attorney for Deonte Lewis defended her client during closing arguments and said prosecutors did not prove he lived with Sierra. She said Lewis lived with his parents while he was dating Sierra. During the trial, none of the witnesses who testified ever saw Deonte Lewis harm Aniya.

Aniya's father, Mickhal Garrett, took the stand during the trial and explained that he tried to get custody of Aniya when he saw she was being abused. He said the mother then took out a restraining order against him.

