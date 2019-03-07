I-Team: New video of brawl inside Golden Corral in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN-The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained security video showing what happened when about 20 people got into a brawl at a local family restaurant, a story we first reported Sunday night.

It happened at the Golden Corral in Brooklyn on Sunday. Police arrested 3 people on charges for rioting.

Brooklyn police have now reviewed the video, and it shows how quickly trouble erupted with plates falling, someone picking up broom or mop as a weapon, and an entire crowd suddenly involved in pushing and shoving and more.

The video shows the chaos even with small children right in the middle of it.

Police body camera video revealed this week by the I-Team showed police arriving to find customers yelling and finger-pointing and employees were shaken.

Golden Corral issued a statement praising the response of workers and police. The statement also called the safety of customers a priority.

This incident was just the latest in a series of large fights caught on video at local restaurants.

A police report shows this one started after two guts exchanged dirty looks.

