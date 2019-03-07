Fourth flu-associated pediatric death reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fourth flu-associated pediatric death has been reported in Ohio.

Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health say a 3-year-old boy passed away. This case is the 4th flu-associated pediatric death in Ohio, according to the department.

The department said flu activity has been increasing over the last few weeks, WBNS reports.

Other pediatric deaths include a 13-year-old Cleveland girl and a 3-year-old boy from Highland County.

The Cuyahoga Department of Health said in a release, flu activity traditionally begins to increase in October and can last as late as May, with cases typically peaking between December and February.

Symptoms of flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

