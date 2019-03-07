Deputy pulls woman to safety in Newbury Township house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A Geauga County Sheriff's deputy sprung into action at a house fire in Newbury Township Wednesday night.

The deputy heard the call come in for a structure fire on Hotchkiss Road and headed to the scene. When he arrived, he saw the homeowner trying to get back into the house and learned the man's daughter was still inside.

The sheriff's office said the deputy ran inside the burning building and heard coughing. He tried to kick open the door, but had to used his flashlight to knock out a window. The deputy told the 18-year-old to come towards the light, then he pulled her out of the window to safety, according to the sheriff's office.

Firefighters from surrounding department responded to the scene to battle the blaze, which started in the kitchen. The Chardon Fire Department said it sent a tanker because there were no pressurized fire hydrants.

41.444031 -81.206747