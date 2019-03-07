Colorado man who killed wife, daughters keeps their pictures, talks to them nightly in prison cell

GREELEY, Colorado — Chris Watts, the Colorado man who confessed to killing his pregnant wife and daughters and was sentenced to life in prison, says he keeps pictures of his dead family in his prison cell and talks to them every night, according to Fox News.

Watts is serving a life sentence for killing his wife Shanann and their two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, on August 13. Investigators say he strangled Shanann, who was pregnant, and suffocated the children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reportedly released recordings from a February 18 interview in which Watts allegedly told investigators that he wished he hadn’t killed his family.

“I have pictures of my wife and kids in my cell, and every morning and every night, I talk to them. I have this book I used to read for CeCe, and I remember that book, I read it to her every night,” Watts reportedly told investigators.

On the day of their murders Watts and his wife were intimate before falling back asleep, according to reports. He allegedly woke up, made breakfast and told his wife he no longer loved her.

He was reportedly having an affair with a women he met at work.

Fox News reports that Shanann vowed Watts would never see their daughters again. He responded by strangling her.

Watts pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced in November to five life sentences after prosecutors and Shanann’s family agreed to drop the possibility of the death penalty.

