We continue to honor people as Cleveland's Own.

Meredith Everett and Tracy Stanek run 'End 68 hours of hunger' in Lake County.

The non-profit puts enough food in the hands of school children, to carry them through the weekend. The program is named for the 68 hours between the end of school Friday, and the start of the day Monday.

Meredith Everett and Tracy Stanek- two of Cleveland's Own.

