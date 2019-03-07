Cleveland police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a driver following a deadly hit-and-run accident.
Officers responded to East 114th Street and Union Avenue around ten o’clock Wednesday night.
Police reportedly found the victim, a man believed to be in his 50’s, in the street.
Based on his injuries, investigators determined the man had been run over by a car.
There is currently no information on the car or driver involved.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
41.463651 -81.604174