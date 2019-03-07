Cleveland police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

Posted 6:37 pm, March 7, 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a driver following a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Officers responded to East 114th Street and Union Avenue around ten o’clock Wednesday night.

Police reportedly found the victim, a man believed to be in his 50’s, in the street.

Based on his injuries, investigators determined the man had been run over by a car.

There is currently no information on the car or driver involved.

This is a developing story.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.

