Cleveland businessman and philanthropist Sam Miller dies at 97

CLEVELAND– Sam Miller, the co-chair of Forest City Enterprises, passed away on Thursday, his family said. He was 97.

Miller worked at the Cleveland-based real estate company since 1947. It is now a part of Brookfield Properties.

He served on the board of trustees for a number of local groups, including Medical Mutual of Ohio, WVIZ ideastream, John Carroll University, Baldwin Wallace University, Notre Dame College, the Jewish National Fund and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Foundation. Miller also sat on the board of directors at the Cleveland Clinic.

Over the years, his humanitarian efforts were recognized by the American Red Cross.

Miller was a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Harvard Business School. He also served in the U.S. Navy for four years.