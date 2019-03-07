Charlotte Russe closing all stores; liquidation sales start Thursday

Charlotte Russe is closing all stores, and liquidation sales start Thursday.

According to court documents, store liquidation sales “shall commence no later than March 7” and end “no later than April 30,” USA Today reports.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month hoping to find a buyer to save the business. USA Today reports Charlotte Russe is in talks to sell and are optimistic about the future of the brand.

The company said in a statement to USA Today: “We are partnering with the buyer and remain in talks to sell the (intellectual property), are optimistic about the future of the brand, and remain in ongoing negotiations with a buyer who has expressed interest in a continued brick and mortar presence to continue to serve our loyal customers in the future.”

The company has more than 500 stores in the U.S. with more than 8,700 employees.

